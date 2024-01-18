Lenovo updates Yoga Book 9i with Intel’s Core Ultra processors and new software features

Lenovo announced an updated version of its Yoga Book 9i at CES 2024. No, it’s not changing the design or anything from last year, and it’s sticking with the same Tidal Teal color, too. Instead, the company is upgrading the processors to Intel’s Core Ultra lineup, while throwing in a few new software tricks. It’s even keeping the same $1,999.99 starting price.

For 2024, Lenovo has upgraded the 13th-gen Intel Core processors from last year’s Yoga Book 9i to the 14th-gen Intel Core Ultra lineup. You can max the dual-screen laptop out to a Core i7-U with Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of storage. You still get dual 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED displays with 400 nits of brightness, an 80Wh battery, a rotating Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

On the software side, Lenovo says the Yoga Book 9i now comes with a new Smart Launcher that can group your commonly used apps together, making it quicker to fire them back up. There’s also an Enhanced Virtual Keyboard that lets you apply custom skins to the keyboard for extra personalization, as well as some AI tools to make your handwriting look a little better.

Other than that, this is the same Yoga Book 9i as last year, which isn’t a bad thing. This laptop, with its dual screens and the many ways you can set them up, look like something you’d find out of 2023 or 2024, while the design remains beautiful and the specs remain powerful.

It’ll easily hold up throughout 2024, even as competition like Asus’ ZenBook Duo begins to crop up.