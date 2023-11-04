The 16 best watches under $100

Shopping on a budget doesn’t mean you have to settle for poorly designed, cheaply-made watches. No, you won’t be enjoying the luxury of wearing a Rolex Daytona or Omega Speedmaster, and you certainly won’t have people questioning why there’s a solar system on your wrist. But for under $100, there are a lot of watches that offer sophisticated style, durability, and versatility that you’d typically find in much higher price ranges.

Whether you’re shopping for a new beater, want to dress up your t-shirt and jeans, or need a great gift for someone just getting into the world of watches, I’ve compiled a list of the best watches you can get for under $100.

How to shop for a watch under $100

When shopping for a watch under $100, there are few things to keep in mind. Firstly, look for reputable brands that offer quality craftsmanship within this price range. Brands like Casio, Timex, Seiko, and Citizen often provide durable and reliable timepieces. The reputation of the brand can often signify the level of craftsmanship and overall quality of the watch.

Next, focus on the watch movement. Many watches under $100 may use quartz movements, which are known for their accuracy and low maintenance. Mechanical movements in this price range might be limited, but they can offer a more traditional and intricate experience. Be attentive to features like water resistance, durability of the materials, and the type of strap or bracelet the watch comes with. Water resistance is particularly crucial if you intend to wear the watch daily or in various environments.

Moreover, prioritize the style and design that aligns with your preferences and intended use. Whether you’re looking for a sporty, casual, or formal watch, ensure it suits your lifestyle and occasions. Some watches offer extra functionalities such as chronographs, backlighting, or multiple time zones, which could be advantageous based on your needs. Comfort is also essential, so consider the size and weight of the watch, ensuring it fits comfortably on your wrist.

Best watchs under $100

Citizen BI5000-01A Quartz Watch $78.96 $99.99 Simple, elegant, and timeliness with a silver-tone face and luminous hands. Featuring a date window, a 39mm case size, and a croco-embossed leather band. Buy Now (Amazon)

G-Shock DW9052 $52.92 $74.95 The truest form of the G-Shock brand in the flesh. Featuring a military-grade design, 200m water resistance, a full auto calendar, 12/24 timekeeping, and a stopwatch at an affordable price. Buy Now (Amazon)

Timex Easy Reader $37.80 $54.00 A classic affordable timepiece that wears comfortably and–yes–is easy to read. Buy Now (Amazon)

Casio Duro $49.92 $74.95 “A diver with 200m water resistance, a rotating bezel, date window, and stainless steel case? All for under $100? Really?” Yes, really. Buy Now (Amazon)

Seiko SND365PC Chronograph $78.78 $100.00 The definition of brand power. Featuring a chronograph face with a stainless steel body and 100m of water resistance. Buy Now (Amazon)

G-Shock GA2100-4A $84.99 Ah yes, the infamous “CasiOak.” Durability and statement-making are the name of the game with the GA2100-4A. Featuring a stainless steel bezel, a variety of color options, and that iconic G-Shock aesthetic. Buy Now (Amazon)

Citizen BI1030-53A 42mm $79.20 $119.99 A brushed stainless steel case with a quartz movement and 30m of water resistance. Available with either a silver dial or black dial with gold accents. Buy Now (Amazon)

Timex Expedition Scout 40 Watch $55.00 Your default field watch should really be this Timex. 10-year battery life, an indiglo light-up dial, a rugged design, and a 20mm strap for under $60? Yes, please. Buy Now (Amazon)

Casio A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch $21.60 $22.95 A classic digital dial that’s stood the test of time. The perfect addition to anyone’s collection. Buy Now (Amazon)

Bulova Caravelle 43B167 Retro Quartz Watch $81.86 $125.00 Blending modern touches with a retro aesthetic, a NATO band, a brushed stainless steel exterior, and luminous hands, making it great for the field or a yacht. Buy Now (Amazon)

Skagen Signatur 40mm Minimalist $62.96 $115.00 A simplistic and minimalist entry from Skagen. I’m personally fond of this blue/brown look, but there are a few other models to pick from under $100 as well. Buy Now (Amazon)

Timex Weekender Chronograph $58.99 $69.00 A sharp-looking chronograph featuring a date window, three non-overlapping subdials, and a variety of dial colors (the green happens to be the best, for the record). Buy Now (Amazon)

Orient Sports WV0481TT Chronograph $90.04 It’s a little funky-chicken, but this sporty chronograph from Orient has a nice beautiful red dial and a great price for the brand. Buy Now (Amazon)

Citizen BI5012-53E Quartz Gold Stainless Steel Watch $82.82 $139.99 Need a little bling in your life? This gold-colored quartz option from Citizen will give you a decked-out impression, especially with that black dial. Buy Now (Amazon)

Casio AE1200 Worldtimer $23.99 $29.95 Featuring a 10-year battery and a multifunction dial, the Casio Worldtimer is a classic for a reason. Buy Now (Amazon)

Armitron Sport Retro $49.99 If funky ’70s retro is your vibe, I’m sure there’s a watch on this list that’ll give you that impression more than this entry from Armitron. Buy Now (Amazon)