The tech I’m bringing to cover CES 2024

I’m at the point in my annual anticipation of CES that I’m going over the list of things I need to bring constantly. I’ve been down for the count the past couple of weeks due to catching a case of the flu, so now that my mind is starting to come back online, I’m trying to make sure I can make a permanent memory of everything I need to pack to cover the show.

This post is a result of that overthinking. I figured the best way not to forget what to bring is to write it all down, and I may as well make some content out of it.

CES 2024 will mark my third trip to Las Vegas to cover the show in person, and I’m excited I get to attend once again. I have a couple of freelance assignments to tackle while I’m out there, so I won’t be able to deliver a flurry of posts covering absolutely everything from the show. I will, however, be rounding up the coolest things I see and giving you an inside look into what it’s like to cover the world’s largest technology show. Plus, I’ll be handing out my annual Best of CES awards at the end of next week.

To do any of this, I’ll need my most essential tech in my backpack. And surprisingly enough, my essentials don’t amount to much–it’s amazing how much you can do with single pieces of tech.

Here’s what I’ll be packing this year.

My beloved MacBook

My relationship with the digital world is predicated on whether I have my MacBook on me or not. Over two years later, my 14-inch M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro remains the greatest technology purchase I’ve ever made, and it’s my preferred tool to get any type of work done that I need to, whether it’s checking emails, editing photos in Lightroom, or settling in to pump out a review. It’s the pinnacle of my everyday carry, and it’s the first thing that goes in my backpack every time I travel.

My main smartphone, an iPhone 15 Pro

I decided to go with the iPhone 15 Pro when I upgraded from the iPhone 14 Pro Max for one main reason: the smaller size. I missed having a phone I could reliably use in one hand, which was abundantly evident while exploring the show floor at CES 2023. Anticipating returning to the show this year, I got the smaller size, and I’m very glad I did. I can fire off texts, emails, and Instagram posts all with one hand while I wander the show floor. Plus, this is easily one of my favorite smartphones I’ve ever used, so I’m happy to use it as my daily driver.

An Apple Watch for notifications and fitness tracking

Paired to my iPhone is an Apple Watch Series 8 which I’ll be using at CES for glancing at notifications and tracking all the walking I’ll be doing. I was debating whether to leave it home and bring my Withings ScanWatch for a bit of extra bling, but I don’t think I can sacrifice the utility of the Apple Watch while I’m out covering the show. Plus, I’ve got one of Nomad’s flashy Titanium Bands to wear with it, so it’ll look extra dressy than usual.

My secondary phone, a Google Pixel Fold

I always try to have a second phone on me at CES in case my main phone starts draining, and this year, it’s the Pixel Fold. Last year, I kept thinking to myself how nice it would’ve been to have a foldable phone on hand to manage my calendar, meeting invites, and glancing at the CES map on a large screen, so I’m gonna give it a whirl this year. It also means I’ll be leaving my iPad at home since the Pixel Fold already gives me a tablet-like experience.

The Sony ZV-E10 with a handy tripod and a single SD card

My camera of choice is a very simple vlogging camera from Sony, the ZV-E10. The photos it takes are good enough to throw in Lightroom and touch up before they go live on socials, and I’m pleased with the video quality enough to trust it to capture whatever video content I need at the show. It’s just more convenient to have something small and capable instead of a full-blown DSLR. I’m also bringing Sony’s wireless grip/tripod that pairs with the camera, as well as a single SD card (just to feel something, ya know?).

Headphones for surviving the airplane

A flight of any length isn’t complete without good noise-cancelling headphones. For this trip, I’m bringing my AirPods Pro (2nd-generation) which I plan to use for about an hour until I get tired of the engine noise. Afterward, I’ll switch to my Sony WH-1000XM4s. I was going to bring my XM5s, but the XM4s have a smaller case which fits better in my backpack.

A portable charger (duh)

You’d be a damn fool not to bring a portable charger with you to CES. I have a huge 26,000mAh Anker charger I’ll be hauling around to keep all my stuff juiced up. I wish it wasn’t as heavy as it is, though; I can oddly feel it in my backpack whenever I carry it.

CABLES GALORE

They’re light, they fit in almost any compartment, and I always need more than I think. I’m packing a bunch of USB-C cables with a few multi-port wall adapters, chargers for my Apple Watch and MacBook, and a Lightning cable to charge my AirPods (I refuse to buy the $100 USB-C case). Before I leave home, I’ll do one final check to make sure I don’t need any extras, but I’m generally good with whatever I have in my bag.

All of this stuff has been crammed into my Peak Design Everyday backpack, and as I type this final paragraph, I’m sitting in the Philadelphia airport waiting to board the plane to Las Vegas. Stay tuned for my coverage this week.