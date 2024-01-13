The annual Consumer Electronics Show has wrapped up in Las Vegas for 2024, and it’s been quite the spectacle. This year, I attended the show with my brother who helped with photography and remembering directions through the various casinos we found ourselves in. I’m not gonna lie, this year was particularly exhausting; not only was it my busiest CES yet, but a 12-hour overnight flight delay ensured that our energy would be drained for about a day.

Luckily, we survived the chaos and left Vegas with great memories and stories to reflect on. Of course, during our four-day tenure in Sin City, I also sifted through all of the coolest gadgets and handed out 10 awards to the brands I found to be stand-out hits. (I also helped to hand out some awards on behalf of Newsweek, which you can check out here.)

Without further ado, here are my Best of CES 2024 awards.

Best TV

LG OLED Signature T

After seeing it at both LG’s press conference and later at their booth on the show floor, I couldn’t help but give the new OLED Signature T television an award. It’s another entry in LG’s OLED Signature lineup which is known for doing funky things (remember the rollable TV last year?), and this time around, it opts for a transparent panel that can show content and let you see through to the other side at the same time. The viewing experience is every bit as trippy as you’d think.

LG customized webOS for the unique experience, and it had lots of demos on a loop to give you a sense of what the panel was capable of. Of course, when you don’t want a transparent TV, you can activate a black film that fills in the background to emulate a normal TV. There are speakers on the bottom, barely any bezels, and all the video and audio input gets sourced from LG’s Zero Connect Box, which wirelessly connects to the TV at up to 30 feet away.

It’s a wild television to look at, and you’ll be able to buy it at some point for an undisclosed price. Throughout the entire show, it was one of the most memorable pieces of tech that I got to check out.

Best Car

Sony Afeela

I gave an award to Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela concept car last year because of all the excitement around it, and this year I’m doing it again. During its press conference, Sony revealed an updated version of the vehicle that’s closer to the version of Afeela that’ll ship to customers. Plus, we learned that it’ll use Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.3 for all the graphics on the ultra-wide dash display, in addition to 3D maps of your destination and safety features.

Passengers will have access to a variety of movies, TV shows, and games in Sony’s catalog while riding in Afeela, and Sony says it’s partnering with Microsoft to integrate Azure AI (because everything needs AI in it now).

The car was driven onstage using a PS5 DualSense controller, which was pretty wild, although I imagine they won’t include this as a feature when Afeela enters production. Speaking of which, we’re still not sure when you’ll be able to buy this thing, but we’re getting closer.

Best Smart Home Device

GE Lighting Cync Reveal HD Plus under-cabinet lights

I took a meeting with GE Lighting to see what they had cooked up for 2024, and one of their products stunned me simply because it had never been done before: smart under-cabinet lighting.

The company’s Cync Reveal HD Plus under-cabinet lights offer full RGB lighting, as well as plenty of options for standard white lighting. You can hardwire them to the rest of your home’s electrical system or plug them into your outlets, and GE Lighting lets you pair up to 10 of them together for syncronization. The lights can be controlled directly through GE Lighting’s companion app, and they’re compatible with Matter.

I’m not sure how much they’ll cost yet, but they’ll go on sale later this year at retailers like Lowes, Target, and Amazon. GE Lighting said there’s nothing like it on the market, and they’re totally right–it’s hard to find something that looks and works like these lights.

Best Wearable

Garmin Lily 2

There were plenty of gadgets you could strap to your body at CES, but one that caught my eye was the Garmin Lily 2. It’s one of the most elegant and petite smartwatches I’ve ever seen, with a small display and case size that perfectly complements anyone who has a small wrist. I got to see it in person and it was even smaller than I had expected–it’s quite the stunner.

Plus, it’s a Garmin, so you get all the fitness tracking features you could want, sleep scores, Body Battery energy monitoring, integration with third-party fitness apps, and more. You also get Garmin Pay NFC payments, handy safety features, and integration with both iOS and Android. Oh, and the battery lasts up to five days, something no Apple Watch could ever claim.

It’s on sale now starting at $249.99 in a variety of case finishes.

Best Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

If you’ve ever dreamed about having a Windows laptop and an Android tablet glued together, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid from Lenovo is the device you’ve been asking for. I got to check it out during a briefing at CES, and as weird as it is, it works surprisingly well.

There’s a full-fledged Windows 11 PC built into the base of the laptop, including Intel’s Core Ultra processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and a 75Wh battery. Then, behind the 14-inch display, Lenovo built in an Android 13 tablet powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 12GB of RAM, and a 38Wh battery. The two separate devices connect through the hinge of the laptop over a set of data pins, which allows the tablet to be used as a monitor for the Windows PC. Once removed, Lenovo’s custom software boots up the Android portion and displays it on the screen.

You can read about the laptop in more detail here, but my big takeaway from it was just how well it worked. For $1,999.99, you’re getting a quintessential 2-in-1 laptop that doesn’t deal with any weird dual-booting quirks or strange hardware changes. I’ll be anxious to review it in the future.

Best Mobile Tech

Clicks

One of the buzziest products at CES was undoubtedly Clicks, the new accessory for iPhone that gives you a physical keyboard at the bottom of your phone. It was created by two of the biggest personalities in the creator industry: Michael Fisher (known as MrMobile) and Kevin Michaluk (known as CrackBerry Kevin). Along with a team of folks from companies like Apple, BlackBerry, and Google, they developed a keyboard that not would make your iPhone feel nostalgic to use, but also more natural for anyone who prefers a physical keyboard.

I tried it out during a briefing with Fisher and the crew, and I was surprised by the quality of the case itself and the clickiness of the keys. There are various shortcuts you can use by holding down the CMD button, you can scroll through Safari pages by pressing the space bar, and there’s a convenient number row right at the top.

From saving screen real estate to making your typing feel more intentional, Clicks has a lot of ideas behind its existence that have yet to be explored. It’s available now starting at $139, and I’m looking forward to getting my review sample to see if I can make the switch from virtual to physical typing.

Best Health & Fitness Tech

Withings BeamO

The first time I checked out the new Withings BeamO, it seemed to me like an obvious addition to anyone’s health-tracking arsenal. The device is a four-in-one health monitoring tool that integrates with the Withings app and Apple Health to help you keep track of your body’s trends over time.

The BeamO can measure things like body temperature and blood oxygen saturation, as well as record EKGs and even be used as a stethoscope. That’s probably the most impressive part of the whole package; there’s a piezoelectric disc built into the device that records acoustic noise from your chest or back and converts it into an electrical signal, giving you a reading of your heart beat and breathing patterns. You can even plug headphones into the BeamO to listen to your heart rate and lungs before moving the audio over to the Withings app.

The device can be used to detect things like heart murmurs, asthma, COPD, atrial fibrillation, and more. It obviously can’t be used to diagnose anything, but at least you’ll have deeper insights into your health when you go to the doctor. Plus, there’s support for multiple user profiles and an eight-month battery.

The BeamO needs to be cleared by the FDA before it goes on sale, but when it does, it’ll only cost $250, which seems like a great deal for so many health sensors built into a single device.

Best Startup

Rabbit

Easily the most talked-about startup at CES this year was Rabbit, whose introduction to the world was through a device called the R1. Priced at $199, the gadget acts as a portal to an AI assistant that can be used to control virtually any app you want, which means you could ask it to order an Uber, play a song, buy some groceries, and more. The experience is based on Rabbit OS, powered by a “Large Action Model” which is trained on actions in apps rather than text like ChatGPT.

This makes the R1 a voice assistant for all of your apps, which is a unique concept in the current state of the AI market. Rabbit even says you’ll be able to teach Rabbit OS how to do things in your favorite apps using its Rabbit Hole web portal. All of this is done on a device with a 2.88-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a scroll wheel/button, and a bright orange body designed by Teenage Engineering.

An obvious competitor to Humane’s AI Pin, the Rabbit R1 has garnered a lot of attention since its introduction this week, with the first batch of 10,000 units already selling out. It’s clear that this take on an AI assistant is connecting with people, and it’ll be interesting to see where the concept goes from here.

Best Robot

Ecovacs Goat GX 600

I love a robot that can complete a tedious task for me on its own, and that’s just what Ecovacs’ new Goat GX 600 can do. The GX 600 is a robotic lawn mower that can automatically identify the boundaries of your lawn and give it a trim without running into the sidewalk or street. It also comes with Ecovacs’ AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance technology to go around any obstructions during the process.

Ecovacs says the mower should last about an hour on a charge. If it runs out of juice before it’s finished cutting your lawn, it’ll remember the spot it stopped at, return to the charging base to recharge, and complete the process. It uses a lot of the same technology as a robotic vacuum cleaner. In a demo of the robot, it traveled at a decent rate and had no issue going around my foot when I placed it in its path.

The Goat GX 600 is launching this spring in the US, although there’s no word yet on pricing.

Best Concept

LG αble concept car

Any time I’m picking a cool concept at CES to give an award to, I also shoot for something that has no chance of shipping, and the LG αble concept car fit that bill pretty perfectly.

The car (pronounced “LG Alpha-able”) comes jam-packed with all of LG’s ideas of what the future of transportation could look like. To them, it means emulating a home or office environment as much as possible, or even a movie theater. There are various rollable, flexible, and transparent OLED screens spread throughout the cabin to create the experience you want. Hand gestures can bring up different screens, and there are even screens that drop from the ceiling for personal viewing on the go.

Of course, there’s plenty of luxury on board as well. A refrigerator will keep your beverages cool, the seats will give you a massage, an AI operating system can understand the journey you’re going on and recommend content and seat settings, and a digital butler in the trunk can bring forth drinks or gaming controllers when you want them.

It’s a chaotic mix of ideas and concepts, but it’s hard to ignore just how cool it all is. LG said some of the technology in αble could start appearing in vehicles in 2030, but only time will tell.