XGIMI’s new Horizon Ultra projector has 4K, Dolby Vision, and costs $1,699

Do you need a high-end projector for your home? XGIMI wants to sell you one. Today, the company took the wraps off its new Horizon Ultra, a $1,699 projector that comes with basically every high-end projector feature you could want like 4K and Dolby Vision, making this the first mainstream long-throw home projector with the feature.

It’s definitely one of the most advanced home projectors I’ve ever seen. XGIMI said it uses new Laser-LED Dual Light technology that combines laser and LED light into a single unit. The company says it did this in order to leverage the varying strengths and weaknesses of both technologies to deliver the most accurate color reproduction, brightness, and picture quality possible. The system allows the projector to reach up to 2,300 lumens (which is brighter than most high-end projectors), plus it covers over 95.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Here’s what the Dual Light system looks taken apart. | Photo: Max Buondonno

There are a ton of other features that help setting up the Horizon Ultra’s projection much simpler than others. The Dynamic Iris will automatically adjust brightness and contrast, the Dynamic Color Adjustment Module optimizes color reproduction, the new Wall Color Adaption feature will adjust colors so they’re shown accurately regardless of what color your wall is, and the automatic optical zoom module helps with automatically aligning the frame to fit the dimensions of the space you’re projecting on. You also get automatic keystone correction and eye projection, which will crank down the brightness of the projector whenever something moves in front of it.

Of course, the big news here is the fact XGIMI built Dolby Vision into the projector, which is a significant rarity in the world of home projectors. Not only that, but it’s built into a projector with a longer throw distance, so you can set it up wherever you want and still enjoy all of the advantages of Dolby’s enhanced viewing experiences.

According to XGIMI, the Horizon Ultra can project onto surfaces up to 200 inches diagonally. It supports 4K output at up to 60Hz, which makes this a pretty neat gaming monitor as well. There are integrated Harman Kardon speakers with both a 3.5mm jack and optical audio out if you want to connect your own system, a pair of eARC-equipped HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, and a LAN jack. It’s powered by Android TV 11.0 (I really wish it was Google TV but whatever) and comes with 32GB of internal storage for apps and games. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Oh, and one more thing: there’s a fabric cover that protects the laser on the Horizon Ultra that automatically slides down when you power it on. It looks very sweet and is perhaps my favorite design touch of the entire product.

Whether any of this is worth the $1,699 asking price as yet to be decided. I have a review unit myself and will be publishing my thoughts on CNN Underscored in the near future. In the meantime, I’ll be trying to figure out who exactly needs a projector with these kinds of capabilities, and what types of households are most likely to pick one up.

If you do want to buy one, XGIMI says it’s going on sale today at XGIMI.com and Amazon. It’ll be sold through other retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo, and ProjectorScreen.com in the future.