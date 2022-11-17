Good new for subscribers of Google’s MVNO service: if you’re on a Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan, you’re eligible for a free year of YouTube Premium. The perk, which is a first of its kind for Fi, comes as Google tries to entice more people to join Fi over major competitors like T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon. It comes shortly after the company introduced a promotion that gives returning Fi subscribers free service until the end of 2022.

To get a free year of YouTube Premium, you’ll have to be subscribed to an Unlimited Plus plan, which ranges from $40-$65/month per line depending on how many people you have on your account. From there, you can jump into your Google Fi profile, select “Devices & Subscriptions,” and opt in. The perk is even included for each active line on your plan, so you won’t have to share the same log-in for YouTube Premium with everyone.

Those who are already subscribed to YouTube Premium won’t be able to take advantage of the perk, nor will those on Fi’s standard Unlimited plan. Still, the offer helps to balance out the rising cost of cell service nowadays.

YouTube Premium includes offline playback, background playback, no ads, YouTube Music Premium, and the YouTube Kids experience. It normally costs $119.99/year or $11.99/month.