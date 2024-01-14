No, the Apple Vision Pro didn’t ‘win’ CES

As I step off the airplane after landing in Las Vegas, sorting through my calendar for the day, and making sure I grab my luggage at baggage claim, I open X and see people sharing rumors that Apple would make a Vision Pro-related announcement during the week of CES. “Interesting timing,” I thought to myself, which was the only internal comment I thought to make. Meanwhile, everyone else was flipping out, saying that Apple would steal the show and all the attention that CES 2024 would otherwise get if the Vision Pro didn’t invade the news cycle.

Then, just as the rumors predicted, Apple announced that the Vision Pro would go on sale on February 2nd. X and Threads immediately lit up with folks sharing their excitement for the new headset, sharing impressions and predictions left and right. All of that lasted for about a day. Afterward, folks dug into the new image of the Vision Pro that Apple shared, the packaging and accessories it came with, and argued whether 256GB of storage would be enough for $3,499.

For anyone chronically online and obsessed with Apple, a hyper fixation on the Vision Pro the entire week of CES isn’t out of the realm of possibility. I could see someone only hearing about the headset and not much from the Consumer Electronics Show, especially if their feeds are optimized to show a lot of Apple-related content. However, everyone who said the Vision Pro would “win” CES or steal the show from other important announcements, you’re severely mistaken.

On the contrary, the Vision Pro had a deserving moment in the spotlight, floating to the top of many tech blog’s homepages following Apple’s announcement. Then, like all medium-sized announcements, it was drowned by bigger announcements like the Rabbit R1, LG’s transparent OLED televisions, Samsung’s robotic projector, a bunch of new Matter-equipped smart home gadgets, and more.

In other words, CES carried on unaffected by Apple’s announcement. Sure, the timing of the Vision Pro news seemed like Apple wanted to steal some of the attention, and they did for a little bit. Quickly afterward, though, the show carried on and wasn’t overshadowed whatsoever.

In fact, the only time I was asked about the Vision Pro was at a dinner with some of my creator friends where a PR rep asked our opinion on the headset. We were all extremely lukewarm on it, and then the conversation ended five minutes later. We then went back to talking about the cool stuff we saw at the show, among other things.

Does this mean anything for the Vision Pro’s success? Absolutely not. Apple will have the limelight once again when the Vision Pro goes up for preorder this Friday, and again when it goes on sale next month, and again for even longer as all the early adopters get their headsets. But was it enough to crush CES and make everyone forget it was happening? Hell no.

CES is too big of a show to forget it’s happening. Whether you’re a tech head or not, you eventually hear about it and get a rundown of some of the coolest stuff on display. I’ll admit, my impression of the show might be a bit skewed since I attended it in-person, but reading some of the reactions online, it seemed like the show had no issue garnering excitement and interest from average folks around the world (this TikTok from CNET talking about a Keurig-like ice cream maker has almost two million views, for example).

I sat back and watched people act like the Vision Pro would distract everyone from CES, and it never happened. Two events can happen at once, and that’s exactly what happened this week. If Apple had a booth at CES with the Vision Pro, they certainly would’ve stolen the entire show. But the Vision Pro’s ship date came in a press release, and that’s not nearly enough to pull the spotlight away from the biggest consumer technology trade show in the world.

Oh, and if you somehow missed all of the coolest stuff from CES because you were paying attention to the Vision Pro, here are some awards I handed out during the show.