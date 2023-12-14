I’m genuinely curious if anyone finds Apple’s new MagSafe Charging Case with USB-C for the second-generation AirPods Pro a good value. It costs $99, which would mean if you buy one, you likely already spent $249 on Lightning-equipped AirPods Pro, bringing your total cost to $348 (minus taxes and other fees, of course).

Buying this case is a statement that you, a citizen of Earth, are fully dedicated to using USB-C cables to charge all the things. From your camera and laptop to your phone and earbuds, everything must be USB-C. Because why wouldn’t it be? A single port to rule them all, USB-C is easily the most beloved port of the modern computing age. So why not spend $99 on another one?

All sarcasm aside, Apple’s new MagSafe Charging Case for the second-gen AirPods Pro is a product we all saw coming, yet it didn’t arrive until well after the AirPods Pro themselves started shipping with USB-C. This new case is for anyone (including myself) with second-gen AirPods Pro with Lightning connectors so that you, too, can charge your AirPods with the cable that comes with your shiny new iPhone 15.

Beyond the new port, you still get MagSafe wireless charging, a charging indicator, IP54 certification, and a loop for a lanyard. It’s literally the same charging case as before, but with a USB-C port.

Is that worth $99? I honestly have no idea. It’s the quickest way to burn $99, I’ll tell you that. If you have a wireless charger or Apple Watch charger, you can just use that instead of the decrepit Lightning connector. Or, if you’re a sucker for a good hardwire connection, drop $99 on a new charging case.

Notably, Apple’s website says the case isn’t shipping until after Christmas, so I wouldn’t make this someone’s primary gift this holiday season.