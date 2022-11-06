If you’ve been trying to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max and have failed, supply constraints may be to blame. Apple has confirmed in a press release that recent COVID-19 restrictions at Foxconn, its primary assembly facility, in Zhengzhou, China have significantly reduced the amount of shipments of both phones, which will translate to longer wait times for customers itching to get their hands on them.

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China,” Apple’s press release states. “The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

“We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.”

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, by every metric, have proven to be the most popular out of the iPhone 14 series. During Apple’s Q4 2022 earnings call, executives acknowledged that it continues to be a difficult task getting a hold of the company’s latest Pro-grade iPhones.

The iPhone 14 Pro line is so popular, in fact, that Apple halted production of the iPhone 14 Plus to make room for producing more Pro models to ease demand. That iPhone, the 14 Plus, was expected to be a big hit for the company given its larger screen than the iPhone 14 and $899 starting price. Surprisingly, that device has seemingly flopped in early sales, with all the demand shifting to the more expensive models.

If you’re wondering what all the hype is about, I recommend reading my review of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. By no means is it a perfect phone, but it’s a darn good one.

Update Nov. 6, 2022 6:26 PM EST: Updated to reflect that the assembly facility is Foxconn.