Twitter’s verification system is getting pretty complicated. Elon Musk’s new version of Twitter Blue, which launches this week, will give each subscriber a blue checkmark next to their name to certify they’re a real human being who pays money to be on Twitter. The only problem with that is it renders existing blue checkmarks useless, whereas previously they would signify the person controlling the account was in fact the person they claimed to be.

To fix that, Twitter will introduce a second verified badge that will live on a select number of accounts’ profiles. Esther Crawford, head of early stage products at Twitter, confirmed the news in a tweet thread. The extra checkmark will be used to verify the authenticity of accounts belonging to “government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”

Not all previously verified accounts will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures. — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

In order to get the extra verified badge, it seems that Twitter will be hand-picking certain accounts at first. Previously verified accounts won’t automatically get the badge, nor will there be a way to purchase it. There also likely won’t be an outright way to apply for it, although that part remains unclear.

Right now, the second checkmark isn’t live for any accounts, but some will likely receive the badge once Musk’s $7.99/month Twitter Blue launches.