Samsung used a cryptic code to announce its August 10th event

It usually goes one of two ways: when a tech company wants to announce an event, it’ll either publicly announce the event on social media while simultaneously inviting members of the press or keep things quiet publicly while telling a group of journalists “hey, we’ve got something to show you on this date – can you make it?”

At least, those are the traditional ways of doing it. Occasionally, companies will get a bit weird with their event announcement rollouts, with some deciding to have a little fun in the process. Samsung is the latest to follow that occasional trend with its next event scheduled for August 10th, which was revealed as part of a cryptic code.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

Samsung posted the above images to its social media accounts to tease its next event, and because the internet is full of people who do nothing but solve puzzles all day, the code was cracked almost instantly. Using the first two images as a guide for putting together a set of numbers to replace the colors in the third, you get “081022,” directly confirming that Samsung will have something to say come the second Wednesday of August.

These teaser images don’t line up with a habit that Samsung has practiced for many years: tease any actual devices. The buzz phrase “When will something greater arrive?” only hints at the date for when that “something greater” will come, not what that “something greater” will be. Typically, we’ll see a silhouette of a new phone, foldable, watch, or something similar, yet that’s nowhere to be seen.

That being said, it doesn’t really matter since we have a pretty good idea for what’s coming. Over the past few weeks, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Watch 5 have all leaked in some form. Renders, spec sheets, and listings on Samsung’s own website have all but confirmed that these devices are on their way.

Samsun’g rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4. | Images: 91Mobiles (Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to retain a similar form factor to the Z Fold 3 with a 7.6-inch internal display and 6.2-inch external display (both 120Hz), but it will reportedly be a bit stubbier and square-er than the previous generation. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is expected to make its way inside, and a new 50MP main camera will replace the aging 12MP sensor on the Z Fold 3 and provide better photo quality.

Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Z Flip 4. | Images: 91Mobiles (Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will reportedly come with a larger cover screen a 20 percent larger battery, which will be a welcome upgrade since the Z Flip 3’s battery wasn’t impressive by any metric. It’ll also get the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

Then there’s the Galaxy Watch 5, which is rumored to get a faster 5nm chip and stick to a familiar design to the Watch 4 in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Meanwhile, a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also reportedly on its way with some sort of new sensors or other health-tracking benefits, although rumors remain pretty scattered in that regard.

Samsung could also show off new Galaxy Buds or other accessories during the event, as well as other devices we don’t know about. I’m sure we’ll find out more as we inch closer to the August 10th date (such as whether this will be an in-person event or a pre-recorded livestream).