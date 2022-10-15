Apple is expected to release its new M2-powered iPad Pros this week, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the tablets are coming “in a matter of days” and that they won’t be announced during a splashy event (evident by the fact Apple hasn’t sent out invitations to one). Instead, Apple will take to the web to unveil then, likely in the form of press releases.

These new iPads won’t look much different compared to the existing Pro line. In fact, beyond the addition of the M2 chip (which will increase the iPad Pro’s performance by about 20 percent), not much else will change. They’ll sport the same flat design with squared-off edges and an aluminum chassis. Previous rumors suggested that the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros would come with glass backs that supported wireless charging, but it doesn’t look like that’s happening any longer.

Gurman also says there’s a third refreshed iPad on the way this week: a new version of the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad. The device is expected to receive some form of a redesign with slimmer bezels, while maintaining Touch ID. It isn’t expected to go full-on iPad Air mode, however, since the home button is expected to stick around. It’ll be powered by the A14 Bionic processor (the same chip in the iPhone 12), and it’ll ditch Lightning for USB-C.

Also on the horizon is the release of iPadOS 16.1, which Gurman believes will occur during the week of October 24th. It’ll be the first version of iPadOS 16 released to the public, after it was held back from rolling out simultaneously with iOS 16 in September. The update will likely be joined by the release of macOS Ventura.

Gurman also detailed a few other products Apple is said to release in the near future. New MacBook Pros are on that list, with refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch models that include upgraded M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Their designs are expected to remain largely the same as the current generation, as are the ports and screens. The earliest they could arrive is November since Apple, at least in the past, has released new Macs during that time of year.

Other future devices include an upgraded Mac mini with an M2 chip, an Apple TV with an A14 chip and 4GB of RAM, and a mysterious iPad smart home dock that would turn the tablet into a smart home hub, similar to what Google’s doing with the Pixel Tablet. All of these products are expected to land in 2023.