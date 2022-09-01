OnePlus 10T officially launches September 29th, preorder bonuses include free cases and car chargers

OnePlus has confirmed that its OnePlus 10T, one of the fastest phones I’ve ever used, will officially launch on September 29th. Preorders begin today until September 28th, and there will be two configurations buyers can pick from: 8GB and 128GB of storage for $649, and 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $749.

Carrier support is rock solid this time around, with the 10T supporting both 4G and 5G on all three major US carriers, including AT&T (a first for OnePlus). In Canada, 5G is supported on Bell and Telus, but not on Freedom or Rogers.

OnePlus will be offering some incentives to drive up preorders for the 10T. If you preorder the 8GB/128GB model before September 8th, you can upgrade to the 16GB/256GB model for the same $649. If you buy the 8GB/128GB model flat-out, you’ll have the option of a free protective case or 80W car charger. In addition, if you preorder the 16GB/256GB model after September 8th, you’ll be given the choice of a free case or car charger.

The 10T will be available through OnePlus’ website, Amazon, Best Buy, and T-Mobile on September 29th.

If you need a refresher, the OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 2MP f/2.4 macro, a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter, a 4,800mAh split battery with 125W SuperVOOC charging, and OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. I gave it a positive review for offering some of the best performance and charging capabilities you can get, but the camera and software experiences were a bit lackluster.