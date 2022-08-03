OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13 Liveblog: The latest updates from the event

Greetings! I’m currently sitting in Gotham Hall awaiting the beginning of OnePlus’ first in-person launch event in roughly three years. This time, it’s for the OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13.
The show kicks off at 10 a.m. ET, and if you want, you can watch it in the player above. For everyone else, check out the live blog below where I’m sharing thoughts and opinions along the way.
That's a wrap! My review is live on the site now! GO READ! https://matridox.com/news/oneplus-10t-review-specs-charging-price/
The OnePlus 10T doesn't launch until September 29th. Preorders open September 1st.
OnePlus 10T with 8GB RAM/128GB storage: $649
OnePlus 10T with 16GB RAM/256GB storage: $749
OxygenOS 13 is coming to the OnePlus 10 Pro first later this year. The OnePlus 10T will get it "later."
OxygenOS 13 has OnePlus' most advanced safety system yet. Seems that you'll have more control over which apps can access which parts of your phone, which is very similar to what Google already does with Android.
OxygenOS 13 seems to be doing exactly what I didn't want it to do: add on a bunch of crap that no one asked for and refuse to go back to a minimalist design like OxygenOS of the past.
Update: I have pictures! Here's OxygenOS 13.
I refuse to post the pictures I've taken so far except for on Twitter because they haven't actually shown OxygenOS 13 yet.
Time for OxygenOS 13.
LOVE the texture on the Moonstone Black. Looks absolutely sick.
You must be logged in to post a comment.