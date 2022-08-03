OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13 Liveblog: The latest updates from the event

Greetings! I’m currently sitting in Gotham Hall awaiting the beginning of OnePlus’ first in-person launch event in roughly three years. This time, it’s for the OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13.

The show kicks off at 10 a.m. ET, and if you want, you can watch it in the player above. For everyone else, check out the live blog below where I’m sharing thoughts and opinions along the way.