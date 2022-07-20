Here comes the OnePlus 10T 5G: Event confirmed for August 3rd

I’m a little disappointed that the ramping up of New Smartphone Season always signals that summer will soon come to a close, but it’s exciting to check out all of the devices that will hit the spotlight in the coming weeks and months. One of the first devices to debut during this season will be the OnePlus 10T 5G, which OnePlus has confirmed will be unveiled at an in-person event on August 3rd in New York.

The company announced the news in a post uploaded to its community forum by CEO Pete Lau. The event will be the first in-person keynote for OnePlus since the OnePlus 7T launch event in 2019, and fans of the smartphone brand will get to attend alongside members of the press by purchasing tickets (although Lau didn’t specify how much they’d cost in his announcement).

The OnePlus 10T has been rumored for a number of months at this point, with leaks and rumors pointing to what the device may come with. So far, there’s only one confirmed spec: the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Lau said in the announcement that the chip “is one of many reasons we’re confident the OnePlus 10T will satisfy anyone that craves ultimate performance.”

He also said that the 10T will eventually run OxygenOS 13, a new version of the company’s Android skin which will get a refreshed design and improved security. Notably, OnePlus is using both the 10T and OxygenOS 13 as marquees for this event, so I have a feeling this OxygenOS upgrade will be pretty substantial.

I say “the 10T will eventually run OxygenOS 13” because in his announcement, Lau specifies that the OnePlus 10 Pro from earlier this year will get the software update first. Why the 10T isn’t launching with the new software is beyond me, but I suppose we’ll find out sooner than later.

Other specs rumored to make their way into the OnePlus 10T are a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,800mAh battery, a 50MP rear camera, and at least 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

The event will be held at the Gotham Hall on the 3rd at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. I’ll be in attendance with all my other tech buddies, and I’ll be delivering plenty of content during my trip up there. It’s been a while since I’ve gone to an in-person tech event, so it’s exciting to kick things off with OnePlus.