I hope you weren’t planning to buy a Nothing Phone (1) in the United States, because you’re out of luck

There’s a lot of hype around the Phone (1) from Nothing, the company’s very first smartphone that will come with one of the most unique designs we’ve seen in a long time. However, if you live in the States, some of that hype is about to die down as the device won’t be arriving in the US.

Nothing told PCMag that the Phone (1) won’t be coming to the US or Canada, instead focusing on its home markets of Europe and the UK. The big reason behind this decision is a lack of relationships between carriers in North America, which are virtually non-existent for Nothing. The company detailed these issues in a statement.

While we’d love to bring phone (1) to the entire community around the world, we’re focusing on home markets, including the UK and Europe, where we have strong partnerships with leading local carriers. It takes a lot to launch a smartphone as you know, from ensuring the handset is supported by the country’s cellular technologies to carrier partnerships and local regulation, and as we’re still a young brand we need to be strategic about it.

Nothing also stated that it still plans to eventually ship a phone in the United States. It’ll even ship a few Phone (1)s in the States thanks to a supply of 100 early units destined for private community investors as part of a closed beta program. But as far as the North American phone market is concerned, you’re out of luck.

You won’t even be able to import a Phone (1) to use in the States. As initially highlighted by leaker Evan Blass, Nothing’s presale listing for the Phone (1) on StockX notes the device’s incredibly limited compatibility with cellular networks in North America. As PCMag reports, the device won’t work with Verizon at all, will have “unpredictable” compatibility with T-Mobile, and a total lack of VoLTE (voice over LTE) on AT&T.

It’s always exciting to hear about a new company entering the smartphone market, so there’s been a pretty high level of hype around the Phone (1), especially in the States. This makes it kind of sad that Nothing won’t be bringing the device here (or in Canada), but it makes sense. It’s a new brand that barely any Americans are familiar with, and carriers likely won’t have faith in them to sell units until they’re much more established.

So I guess until we get a Phone (2), those of us in North America will have to gaze at the Phone (1) transparent backplate and “glyph” lighting system from afar once it launches on July 12th.