Microsoft gets Apple to bring Music and TV apps to Windows, tighter integration with iCloud Photos

Forget about the new Surface hardware that was unveiled during its event, Microsoft managed to lure Apple into expanding its services’ availability to Windows 11. The Cupertino company is introducing two new apps for Windows that will greatly enhance the cross-platform experience of Apple’s services, as well as tighter integration with iCloud Photos.

Excited on our partnership with Apple to bring great experiences for iPhone users to Windows and Xbox – with iCloud integration in Photos app, Apple Music & Apple TV coming to the Microsoft Store! https://t.co/0SN30RREgq pic.twitter.com/Hf9dPYlevE — Mik Chernomordikov (@mixen) October 12, 2022

Specifically, Apple is bringing new Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Windows 11, which will both be available through the Microsoft Store. This will replace the need to go to tv.apple.com or music.apple.com to use either service on Windows, and – most important of all – it’ll greatly reduce the need to use iTunes to stream content. The Apple Music app is also landing on Xbox.

Image: Microsoft

Meanwhile, the Windows Photos app is getting direct integration with iCloud photos, allowing you to sync your entire iCloud Photos Library with your Windows PC for easier access to pictures and videos you’ve taken on your iPhone. It replaces the aging iCloud photos experience on Windows which requires you to view your library via File Explorer, a method that’s everything but reliable.

Microsoft said the new Apple Music and TV apps will be available to Windows Insiders as betas soon, while the Music app is rolling out now to Xbox users. The new iCloud photos experience is also now available.