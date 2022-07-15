Matridox turns 7, and it’s time for a change

Seven years ago, I launched my technology publication Matridox to an audience that consisted of members of various Google+ groups. That’s primarily where my traffic came from (there and Reddit, oddly enough), and since then, I’ve expanded in ways that consist of both intentional shares of my posts and organic SEO taking its course. The moral of this is I started this blog just like anyone else would, sharing it with niche communities to get off the ground and later growing it out to more corners of the web.

I’ve worked hard to build my reputation in the technology journalist/blogger community, regularly staying on top of breaking stories and diving deep into the juiciest of topics (people care a lot about Google Pixel ringtones, according to my statistics). To help grow my name Amy brand even further, I’ve started freelancing at a couple of sites: How-To Geek and CNN Underscored. I’ve worked hard to ensure my work on those publications is as good and if not better than what I publish on Matridox, and I couldn’t be prouder of the content I’ve published.

In fact, while doing my freelance work, I sort of came to a realization that I love to spend extra time on my articles, beating them into shape and locking down the points that I want to make. In each piece that’s appeared under the How-To Geek or CNN Underscored brand, I’ve found that I’ve shared some of my best writing and enjoyed the process of crafting those articles more than ever.

So it got me thinking: I’d like to do that far more often than I am now, and in order to do that, I’ll need to make a change.

That’s why today, I’m proud to announce a shift in the type of content I publish here on Matridox.