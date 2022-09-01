Lenovo’s new IdeaPad 5i Chromebook has a 16-inch 120Hz screen

Lenovo has introduced its first-ever 16-inch Chromebook at IFA 2022. The laptop, called the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, is a somewhat premium offering in the world of Chromebooks with an aluminum chassis and high-end specs, yet it manages to keep the price reasonable. While we don’t have exact US pricing yet, it’ll start at €549 in other markets when it launches later this month, which is about $550.

For the money, you get a sturdy laptop with a dual-tone finish and a 16-inch 2.5K LCD display. That screen also boasts a rarity in the Chrome OS world: a 120Hz refresh rate. Granted, you have to pay extra for it (the standard model only comes with 60Hz), but it’s exciting to see nonetheless as it’ll make everything from scrolling to animations feel smoother.

Under the hood, Lenovo is including some beefy specs with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. There’s a 1080p webcam above the screen, dual stereo speakers powered by MaxxAudio, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and a Kensington Nano Security Slot. Battery life is expected to last up to 12 hours on a full charge, and you’ll get improved connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E.

Overall, it seems like a really solid Chromebook. I’ll keep you posted on when Lenovo announces US pricing and availability.