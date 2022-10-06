Liveblog: Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event

They’ve already leaked to oblivion, they were outright unveiled at I/O, and there’s basically nothing we don’t know about them. But today, Google will formally introduce the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch to the world during an event in New York City. I’m not there in-person, unfortunately, but I am covering it remotely from a very cozy coffee shop near my home.
The show starts at 10 a.m. ET, and if you’re curious about everything announced/confirmed but don’t want to watch the stream for yourself, I’m hosting a liveblog. Come hang by scrolling down and following along with my coverage. I’ve got some witty comments, objective analysis(?), and lots more to share during the show.
Oh, and if you want to watch the livestream, you can do so above.
And that's a wrap! Stay tuned for more details on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet. I'll have an article or two covering it all!
Google's running a whole segment on how each of its products ties into its own walled garden.
Yes, I realize this isn't quite the walled garden that Apple has, but Google definitely has the closest alternative.
The Pixel Tablet is compatible with a new Charging Speaker Dock that basically turns it into a Google Nest Hub. It charges the tablet for you and gives it a permanent spot in your home.
The Tensor G2 is also in the Pixel Tablet.
The Pixel Tablet is Google's big-screen device to round out its Pixel portfolio. It's promising to provide the "best experience" for Android on a tablet.
Pixel Watch is $349 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, $399 for cellular. Fitbit Premium is included for six months, and there's a free trial to YouTube Premium as well.
The Pixel Watch pretty much does everything you would expect it to - you can control your smart home, fire up Google Maps, use the Assistant, play music, track fitness with Fitbit integration, and there are thousands of apps available. It doesn't seem like Google is taking a specific stance with the watch, but it is promising very accurate health tracking.
Pixel 7 starts at $599, Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. Both are up for preorder today.
Pixel 7 Pro comes with up to 30x zoom. 10x zoom is the equivalent of a proper 12MP lens. Macro Focus is also available on both the 7 and 7 Pro for even closer shots.
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come with 50MP main cameras that can use the middle 12.5 megapixels for a 2x zoom.
