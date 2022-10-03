Google’s October update for Android 13 fixes nine bugs and kills the Pixel 4

The latest software update for Android 13 isn’t chock-full of new features. In fact, Google is sticking with bug fixes in the October 2022 update – nine, to be exact. But if there’s one significant change coming to the Pixel line as part of this rollout, it’s that it’ll kill the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

No, not literally. Owners of those devices will still be able to turn them on and use them as they please. But the October update marks the final software update either device is guaranteed to receive. Granted, that doesn’t mean Google won’t ship any more updates to them (previous Pixel phones have been known to receive one more patch before they go extinct), but it’s at least the end of the line for the amount of updates Google promised either device would receive back when they were announced in 2019.

All other supported Pixel devices (including the Pixel 4a) will continue receiving updates after the October patch. Speaking of which, this update has nine fixes in tow, with most resolving problems with Android 13’s UI. There are also fixes in audio, Wi-Fi, and VPN connectivity. You can view the full list below.

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets *[1]

Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions

Connectivity

Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions

User Interface

Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13

Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps

Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage

Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer

Wi-Fi

Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps

*[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G)

Google also fixes security holes in the October update. You can check out everything new in this version of Android 13 via the company’s security bulletin.

To install the update on your Pixel phone, head over to Settings > System > System update. There, you should find the newest security patch ready to be installed. If you don’t, you might have to wait a few days to a week as Google tends to roll out its software updates in phases.