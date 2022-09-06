Google hosting in-person event on October 6th to announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch

Google has sent out invitations to the press for an in-person event on October 6th where the Pixel 7 will debut. The device was initially previewed during I/O in May, but this October event will stand as the formal introduction for the device. In addition, Google will talk about the Pixel Watch, its first in-house smartwatch, and we’ll finally get an idea of what it’ll be capable of.

It's all coming together.



Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.



Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have been rumored tirelessly for months, with reports suggesting they’ll sport similar 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, complete with OLED panels and fingerprint readers. The 7 will likely stick with a 90Hz refresh rate while the 7 Pro will get the faster 120Hz rate. Under the hood, Google’s new second-gen Tensor processor will power the devices, and it’s said to offer better performance and efficiency.

The cameras are expected to remain nearly identical to the Pixel 6 series, with 50MP main sensors and a 12.2MP ultra-wide. The Pixel 7 Pro will likely be the only device to get any sort of camera hardware upgrade, with a new Samsung GM1 telephoto sensor over the 6 Pro’s Sony IMX586. The selfie cameras on both devices will also reportedly support up to 4K video quality, a departure from the feature’s exclusivity to the 6 Pro.

Of course, we already know what both phones will look like thanks to Google’s early preview. The camera bar on the back will now be made of metal instead of glass, there will be a single cut-out for the rear cameras on the Pixel 7, and two differently-sized holes will be on the 7 Pro to accommodate the telephoto lens. Beyond that, new colors are in tow, and gone are the two-toned designs of the Pixel 6 series.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch will offer a circular design that, in Google’s renders, looks a lot like a super-smooth stone with its rounded sides. It’s unclear exactly what the watch will be able to do, but it’s said to offer a clean version of Wear OS 3 as well as Fitbit integration. It’ll be competitively priced with the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch, so expect it to land somewhere around $300. There will be an LTE version of the watch as well, but that model will likely cost considerably more. Oh, and say a prayer it has good battery life, because things aren’t looking so good.

I’m working on getting my invitation to the event so I can have boots-on-the-ground coverage, so stay tuned. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. ET on October 6th.