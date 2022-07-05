Asus unveils the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro with up to 18GB of RAM and a 165Hz display

Asus never fails to go all-out when it comes to its Republic of Gamers smartphone series, and the new ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are no exceptions. Announced earlier today, both devices build on the gamer-focused experience of previous ROG Phones while still trying to offer a balanced experience suited for everyday use.

The ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro both look like crazy gaming phones, but offer form factors that are somewhat normal with slim bezels and traditional rectangular shapes. There’s a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on each device with Full HD+ resolutions and 1200 nits of brightness, and Asus packs in a very speedy 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. These screens will likely be some of the fastest and most responsive you can get.

As per usual, you’re getting the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon silicone with the ROG Phone 6 series thanks to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a special version of the 8 Gen 1 with better GPU performance. Asus pairs it with up to 512GB of storage and a split 6,000mAh battery that supports up to 65W charging over either of its two USB-C ports. What’s notably a little insane is the RAM situation: the 6 sticks with a 16GB limit, while the 6 Pro offers an insane 18GB. No, you’ll never have a need for 18GB of RAM in an Android phone (even with the heaviest games), but I suppose it’s good for those who want bragging rights.

To aid in optimizing performance, Asus says it’s improved the thermal cooling of the CPU which can help lower the temperature by up to 10-degrees Celsius. The vapor chamber is 30 percent larger on these devices, and there’s an updated Aeroactive Cooler accessory that clips onto the devices and acts as a fan to further ensure reliable performance.

On the back of the phones are a set of three cameras: a 50MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. You’ll also find a secondary OLED display on the ROG Phone 6 Pro that can display notifications and other information. On the front sits a 12MP selfie camera. Both devices offer Android 12 with Asus’ UI on top, and the company is promising two years of software updates.

If you find that you’ll benefit from a phone like this, Asus will sell you one starting at €999 for the ROG Phone 6 and €1,299 for the 6 Pro. They’ll both launch initially in Europe and there are plans for them to come to the United States. I’ll let you know when that time comes.