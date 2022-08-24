Apple’s in-person iPhone 14 event takes place September 7th, dubbed ‘Far Out’

Apple is ready to introduce some new iPhones, and it’ll be doing so in-person for the first time since the iPhone 11 event in September 2019.

The company has sent out invitations for an event dubbed “Far Out” to journalists, scheduled for September 7th at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The keynote will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA on Apple’s campus. The invitation itself features a number of glowing objects forming an Apple logo, potentially hinting at a new astrophotography mode on the iPhone.

What to Expect

iPhone 14

That’s going too be the primary focus for this event, the iPhone. Apple will take the wraps off its new iPhone 14 series which is expected to offer 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, with the 5.4-inch Mini line being discontinued. It’s unclear what the regular iPhone 14 will be called in the 6.7-inch size, but some speculate it’ll be “iPhone 14 Max” to keep it in line with the 6.7-inch Pro model.

The iPhone 14 line is expected to look a. lot like the iPhone 13 with flat edges and screens, while the iPhone 14 Pro series is rumored to finally drop the notch and adopt hole-punch cutouts for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. The 14 Pro will also get the next-gen A16 processor, while the regular 14 models are said to keep the A15 from last year. In addition, Apple’s ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate is expected to remain exclusive to the Pro line.

The cameras on the iPhone 14 line will see some upgrades, primarily in their design. Rumor has it Apple will get rid of the camera bump on this year’s iPhone line and instead fit each sensor into the main body of the phone, thereby making the devices slightly thicker. While it’s likely the 12MP sensors on the back of the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be better than what was on the iPhone 13, it’s the 14 Pro and Pro Max that will see the biggest improvements thanks to a new 48MP main lens. This should help to capture much more detail, natural bokeh, light, and more. The selfie shooter on each new iPhone is also expected to be upgraded with autofocus.

Better battery life, an always-on display, and Wi-Fi 6E are also expected to make it to this year’s iPhones.

Apple is also expected to reveal a new line of Apple Watches during this event. The new Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to retain a virtually identical design to the Series 7, complete with (likely) the same chip and display sizes. To make it feel like a new watch, Apple will add a body temperature sensor, which could be used to let you know if you have a fever.

Apple Watch Series 8

There’s also a new Apple Watch “Pro” model on the horizon. Much like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, this new Apple Watch will be geared to those who go hard outdoors. It’ll sport a stronger body made of titanium, a larger display than the 45mm Series 8’s, a bigger battery, and additional fitness features.

A new Apple Watch SE is also in the cards which will offer better performance than the current model, but the same design and case options in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

AirPods Pro 2

In addition, Apple is rumored to introduce new second-gen AirPods Pro with lossless audio support and a new charging case that makes a sound if you lose it. Considering how sporadic Apple’s AirPods announcements typically are, it’s hard to say whether this will be the event we get the new Pro model. Right now, it seems likely they’re in the cards, but anything could change leading up to September 7th.

Other stuff

There’s a lot of Apple rumors going into the fall, with new iPad Pro models, a refreshed entry-level iPad, new MacBooks, and more all on the horizon. It’s unlikely any of this will be unveiled during the “Far Out” keynote, but you never know.

I’ll be live-blogging the event from a local coffee shop since my invitation to Cupertino got lost in the mail (happens every year, somehow), so stay tuned for my coverage.