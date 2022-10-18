Apple TV 4K gets upgraded with faster performance, HDR10+, and a cheaper price

Apple has announced a new Apple TV 4K that gets a boost in performance, display technology, and a lower starting price of $129. The new model goes on sale November 4th, and preorders open today.

The updated Apple TV 4K comes with the A15 Bionic processor, the same chip as the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Apple says performance is up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation, with 30 percent better graphics performance. Potentially more anticipated than faster speed, however, is HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support which is finally here. You’ll get richer visuals when playing content back that supports those standards, and they join a lineup of other entertainment technologies like Dolby Atmos and Digital 7.1 to round out the experience.

Image: Apple

Beyond these spec bumps, the Apple TV 4K will feel familiar to anyone who’s either seen or used one in the past. It’s still a black squircle with an Apple logo on the top and a few ports on the back. Apple is selling both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Ethernet models, so you can get an extra port if you want. You’ll also get the redesigned Siri remote in the box.

The Apple TV 4K is powered by tvOS 16, which includes improvements to Siri and the smart home experience. Apple says the new Apple TV is “an essential building block for Matter,” a new smart home standard that many companies have agreed to support moving forward.

The best part of today’s announcement is the price, which has gone down from $179 to $129. That gets you Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + Ethernet model costs $149 and gets you double the storage at 128GB. Preorders are open now, and the new Apple TV starts shipping on November 4th.