Apple delays release of iPadOS 16 until after iOS 16 comes out

Apple introduced a fresh round of betas for its various software updates arriving later this fall, and one of them includes iPadOS 16.1. It’s extremely uncommon for Apple to ship dot-update betas before the initial release of one of its new systems has happend, but this is for a specific reason: iPadOS 16.0 isn’t coming out at all, and no version of the new OS for iPads will ship until after iOS 16 rolls out.

TechCrunch got a statement from Apple confirming that iPadOS 16 has officially been delayed. Of course, Apple is citing additional “flexibility” in releasing iPadOS 16 since it’s a standalone operating system from iOS, but it’s no secret that each iPadOS 16 beta has been riddled with bugs and system instabilities since the beginning. Stage Manager, the new UI for multitasking with floating windows and multiple workspaces, is the culprit of a lot of those issues, which is why it was dropped from version 16.0 and will debut with 16.1.

“This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.” Apple’s statement on delaying the launch of iPadOS 16 (via TechCrunch).

It’s unclear when iPadOS 16 will start to roll out, but it’s a safe bet to assume a lot of people won’t care all that much if it means the system will finally be stable.

In addition to the iPadOS 16.1 beta, Apple released the seventh developer betas of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.