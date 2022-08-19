Apple’s iOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1 fix some major security flaws

I like how Mitchell Clark at The Verge covered these updates in a story they published a couple of days ago. The headline: “I am once again asking you to update your Apple devices”. Yet another round of software updates has been released by Apple that patches major security flaws within its operating systems. That’s been the story with a lot of recent dot-dot updates from the Cupertino tech giant, and considering these types of updates are released almost regularly, it’s safe to say this trend won’t be slowing down any time soon.

The latest updates promising major security updates are iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS Monterey 12.5.1. According to Apple, each of these updates fixes two major issues: one where an app could “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges,” and another affecting WebKit where “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.” There are also some additional bug fixes and such under the hood.

Because of how serious these security flaws are, it’s best to update your devices ASAP. You can do so by visiting Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad, and System Preferences > Software Update on your Mac.

That is, if your device has received the update yet. I’ve noticed on a handful of Apple devices in my home that the updates haven’t rolled out to them yet, including my 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro. If you don’t see it now, you’ll probably get it in a few days.