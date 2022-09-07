The day has finally come: Apple is hosting its special event dubbed “Far out” today. Kicking off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, the keynote is the company’s first to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in-person since the iPhone 11 launch in 2019. To mark its return to in-person events, Apple has a slew of announcements to make, including the new iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and second-generation AirPods Pro.

If you want to know everything that gets announced in real time, follow along to my liveblog below where I’ll be sharing updates as they come in. I’ll have a cup of coffee sitting next to me, a few screens open, and some snarky remarks to make along the way.