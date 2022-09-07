The day has finally come: Apple is hosting its special event dubbed “Far out” today. Kicking off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, the keynote is the company’s first to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in-person since the iPhone 11 launch in 2019. To mark its return to in-person events, Apple has a slew of announcements to make, including the new iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and second-generation AirPods Pro.
If you want to know everything that gets announced in real time, follow along to my liveblog below where I’ll be sharing updates as they come in. I’ll have a cup of coffee sitting next to me, a few screens open, and some snarky remarks to make along the way.
iPhone time!
New AirPods Pro second-gen cost $249. Preorders go up September 9th and orders start shipping September 23rd.
Surprisingly, AirPods Pro work with the Apple Watch charger to recharge.
Oh, and the new AirPods Pro have a speaker that can play tones for things like charging indication and finding it using Find My.
AirPods Pro have six hours of battery life on a full charge, with 30 hours of total listening time with the case.
AirPods Pro have twice the noise cancellation as before. They also have Adaptive Transparency that can reduce louder sounds so you can still hear your surroundings and not be bothered.
AirPods Pro now work with the iPhone's IR cameras which can map out your ears and tune Spatial Audio to improve listening.
Second-generation AirPods Pro are here! New H2 chip with better sound and bass, Spatial Audio, and more.
Time for new AirPods!
