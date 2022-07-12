Amazon Prime Day (2022): The best tech deals I can find

Happy Prime Day, people!

Today kicks off Amazon’s annual two-day shopping event, Prime Day, which basically serves as the Black Friday to July’s Christmas (bad analogy, I know). There are tens of thousands of products that’ll be discounted on the retailer’s website today, but just sifting through them makes it hard to find the best deals.

At least when it comes to tech, I’ve got you covered. Here’s some of the best tech deals I’ve been able to find.

Disclosure: Matridox has affiliate partnerships with some retailers and may earn commissions through affiliate links. This does not influence editorial content in any way.

Fitbit Versa 3 – $169.95 ($60 off) Last year’s Fitbit Versa 3 is seeing a notable discount this Prime Day, down to $169.95 from $229.95. It comes with all the Fitbit goodness you’ve come to expect from the brand with various workout tracking tools, integration with iOS and Android, sleep tracking, a voice assistant, and nearly a week’s worth of battery life.

Withings Body Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Digital Scale – $44.95 ($15.04 off) The Withings Body Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Digital Scale is seeing a pleasant discount this Prime Day, down to $44.95 from its original $59.99 asking price. This scale supports measuring your weight, body mass index, a special Pregnancy Tracker, and a Baby Mode. Up to eight different people can register their phones with the scale for tracking their results.

Withings ScanWatch (42mm) – $209.95 ($90 off) If you want a watch that’s not quite smart but more capable than your average ticker, I recommend the Withings ScanWatch, and it’s on sale for Prime Day. Right now, you can get the hybrid smartwatch with all its fitness-tracking fixings for $209.95, $90 less than its original $299.95 asking price. That’s for the 42mm model, by the way – the 38mm is even cheaper at $195.95, $84 less than the $279.95 its normally priced at.

Anker 747 25,600mAh Power Bank – $116.99 ($63 off) This is the portable charger I personally use, and I love it. It has 87W output for charging your laptop (in my case, a MacBook Pro), two 65W USB-C ports, and a massive 25,600mAh capacity. It’s on sale for $116.99, down from $179.99, and I can promise it’s worth the money.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – $119.99 ($80 off) Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for $119.99, down from $199.99. The earbuds come with noise cancellation, water resistance, and some of the best battery life you can get from wireless buds.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) – $19.99 ($30 off) As is normal for major savings events, you can get an Echo Dot for exceptionally cheap. The latest 4th Gen model is on sale for $19.99, down from $49.99. If you want to add Alexa to another room or wanna get a friend’s smart home started, this is a great deal.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – $34.99 ($50 off) Amazon’s Echo show 5 is taking a hefty discount to $34.99, down from $84.99. The 5-inch smart display is powered by Alexa and gives you access to all of the smart home features you could want, as well as video calls with the included 2MP camera. If you’ve been eyeing one up, this price makes it a no-brainer to pick up.

Victrola 50’s Retro Bluetooth Record Player – $85.99 ($84 off) Need a media center for your vinyl and CD collection? Victrola’s 50’s Retro Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center with Built-In Speakers is on sale for a hair under half off at $85.99, down from $169.99. It comes with a three-speed turntable, a CD player, an AM/FM radio, and Bluetooth integration for playing content from your smartphone. You’ll need to buy the red model if you want the best deal.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger – $64.99 ($35 off) Belkin’s popular MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger stand is down to $64.99 from $99.99. It comes with a 15W MagSafe charger on a stand for your iPhone and a bonus 5W Qi charger in the base for things like AirPods or other smaller accessories. Notably, the white model is the only one that gets this deep a discount – if you go with black, you’ll have to pay $10 extra.

Beats Fit Pro – $159.95 ($40 off) The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are considered some of the best buds you can get, and they’re listed for one of their best discounts to date this Prime Day: $159.95, down $40 from $199.95. They offer Apple’s H1 chip, up to six hours of battery life, Spatial Audio compatibility, and seamless integration with both iOS and Android.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (11th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, Platinum) – $1,439.99 ($460 off) Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is on sale for Prime Day, and the best deal seems to be the i7 model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage which is down to $1,439.99 from $1,899.99, a $460 savings. If you’ve been eyeing up the company’s latest 2-in-1, this is the time to buy. (You’ll still need to buy a keyboard separately, however.)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) – $279 ($120 off) Need a new Apple Watch? The 41mm Series 7 is on sale for one of the best prices it’s ever been ticketed at: $279. That’s $120 off the original $399. It’s available in Starlight, Midnight, Green, PRODUCT(RED), and Blue. Meanwhile, the 45mm model is on sale for $309 which is also $120 off its original $429 price point. It’s available in the same finishes as the 41mm. Cellular models have also been discounted by $120 with the 41mm priced at $379 and the 45mm at $409.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $94.99 ($45 off) Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale from its original price of $139.99. At $94.99, you get a pretty stellar e-reading package with a bright 6.8-inch screen, a water resistant design, better performance than the last version, and a USB-C port. Buy

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) – $599.99 ($200 off) If you need a new smartphone, check out Samsung’s Galaxy S22. With a 6.1-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, solid camera system, and good battery, it’s a great pickup at almost any price point. During Prime Day, you can get the 128GB model for $599.99, $200 less than its original $799.99 price. If you need more storage, the 256GB model is $649.99, down from $849.99. Buy (128GB) Buy (256GB)