Rumored ‘OnePlus V Fold’ to feature 8-inch display, big battery, triple cameras

OnePlus will release its first folding phone later this year, and it looks like we’re finally getting some solid leaks regarding the device. According to a report from 91Mobiles, the device will boast a bigger foldable screen than we’ve seen on any folding device thus far, as well as a triple camera system on the back and a big battery. Its design will likely resemble that of the upcoming Oppo Find N3, which also remains a mystery but could look like the Find N2.

If any of that sounds familiar to you, it’s becasue we’ve seen these leaks before. Back in March, Twitter user @ShishirShelke1 posted a list of specs that are very similar to what 91Mobiles is now reporting. That means there’s a good chance these are the specs OnePlus will equip its first foldable with, but we obviously can’t say that for sure.

What we can say is if these specs turn out to be true, the OnePlus V Fold (or whatever it’s called) will offer strong competition for Samsung and Google in the foldable space. The device’s folding screen with measure 8-inches diagonally (0.4 inches bigger than the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4’s screens) and boast a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, OnePlus is expected to include three Hasselblad-tuned cameras: a main 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, an ultra-wide 48MP Sony IMX581, and a 32MP telephoto with a periscope lens. The battery should be pretty sizable, coming in at 4,805mAh.

Other rumors point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside, a 20MP selfie camera on the front display, and a 32MP selfie camera on the inner display. It’s unclear whether the OnePlus foldable will be stubby like the Find N2 or taller like the Z Fold 4, but if there’s one thing we know, it’s that it’ll fold like a hotdog and not a hamburger.

OnePlus will announce its first foldable in the third quarter of this year. If history is any indication, that could mean the announcement will happen in August, so expect more leaks to surface leading up to the tail-end of the summer.