Google I/O 2023 Liveblog: Everything announced

It’s time once again for Google I/O, the company’s biggest event of the year where developers and journalists alike gather ’round for a host of events focusing on software, AI, machine learning, and more. The event is being held at Mountain View in California, and a lot of my fellow tech buddies are there covering it in-person.

I’m not there, in case you were wondering. Instead, I’m watching the keynote remotely from my local Starbucks, where I’ll also be live-blogging the keynote for anyone who can’t tune in at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT.

During the show, we’re expecting to hear a lot about AI. It’s the thing casting the darkest shadow over Google’s entire business model, what with Bing’s monumental success and ChatGPT’s stark uprising. We’ll likely hear about new large language models (LLMs) that the company has been working on, new ways it plans to integrate Bard into its products, and ways it’ll evolve its search engine.

Of course, the usual suspects will also be on display, including Android 14 and updates to Google’s apps. We’re also getting hardware news: rumors of the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet have been swirling for weeks, and we’ll likely get to see both during the show. Of course, my most anticipated phone of the year, the Pixel Fold, will also receive a proper introduction.

Beyond that, who knows what else Google might have up its sleeve? Catch up on all the updates in the live feed below.