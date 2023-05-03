Nothing has confirmed that its second smartphone, the Phone (2), will officially launch this summer. The company shared the news on social media along with a teaser image of the device which, by the looks of it, appears to show off an LED notification light and a switch that resembles an alert slider.

In the past, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (2) would receive a formal launch in the United States, unlike the Phone (1) which only arrived on US shores as part of a beta testing program for the company’s software updates. This time around, the Phone (2) will be sold directly to consumers as a normal smartphone.

Of course, it’s hard to call any product Nothing produces “normal.” With its unique transparent design language and ability to drum up hype similar to other hypebeast brands, the Phone (2) will be on everyone’s radar not just because it’s another smartphone, but because it boasts the Nothing brand.

Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, previously stated that the Phone (2) would be a proper flagship phone, complete with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Given the lukewarm response to some of the Phone (1)’s features like its camera and battery life, it’s safe to assume Nothing will be paying close attention to perfecting both of those for the Phone (2).

Aside from that, a report from MySmartPrice claims the device will include 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 120Hz OLED display.

The Phone (2)’s price will be my biggest question when the device is announced. Given how competitive the flagship phone landscape has become over the past few years, Nothing will need to stand out with a price point that’s higher than the ~$490 Phone (1) but lower than the $1,000+ Galaxies and iPhones of the world. A sticker price of $599-$749 would be ideal, at least in my book, but we’ll have to wait and see what Nothing decides on.

Currently, there’s no word on an exact launch time for the Phone (2), but I’ll be covering it whenever it happens so stay tuned.