We’ve seen plenty of renders in the past that were based on official images of Google’s upcoming Pixel Fold, but never have we seen those same official images leak themselves. That changes now, all thanks to famed leaker Evan Blass. Behold, it’s the Pixel Fold in glorious 4K renders straight from Google.

This phone is absolutely beautiful. | Credit: Evan Blass

Blass shared the images on Twitter, where his account is locked. The images showcase the Pixel Fold in all its glory, from the stubby 5.8-inch cover screen and rear camera bar to the 7.7-inch foldable display and its somewhat chunky bezels. The Obsidian color way looks identical to how it looked on the Pixel 7 series, and the software’s UI looks like what you’d expect from a foldable Pixel phone.

I’m actually a big fan of how stubby this cover screen is. | Credit: Evan Blass

Have we learned anything new from these renders? No, but they’re certainly helping to build up hype for the Pixel Fold. They’ve been all the buzz on my Twitter feed since they were first published, and I’ve even seen some people make the decision to buy one strictly because of how good this phone looks.

Reportedly priced at $1,799, the Pixel Fold won’t come cheap, but that’s a given with any foldable phone nowadays. At the very least, Google will give it a solid spec sheet with a Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM, a triple rear camera system, a 4,400mAh battery, and wireless charging.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Fold during I/O 2023 next month, That’s also where we’re expecting to see the Pixel 7A, the company’s latest mid-ranger with a 90Hz screen and better cameras.