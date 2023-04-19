Google’s Pixel Fold might be really durable

All signs point to Google unveiling the Pixel Fold at I/O 2023, years after the device initially hit the rumor mill. Until then, it looks like we’ll be getting a steady stream of leaks, revealing new details about the phone one by one. The latest leaks come from CNBC, who reports the foldable might be more durable than we initially thought.

According to the publication (citing internal communications within Google), the Pixel Fold will sport the “most durable hinge on a foldable.” That’s quite a statement to make, especially since it implies the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung will have a weaker hinge than the Pixel. It’s not immediately clear what this means, but it could mean it’ll survive more opens and closes than other foldables over time.

The other durability note is water resistance, which will be included on the Pixel Fold. CNBC doesn’t say how strong the resistance will be, however. For reference, Samsung’s Z Fold 4 is rated for IPX8, which means it can survive in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

The phone will also be pretty hefty, weighing in at 10 oz or 283 grams (the Z Fold 4 weighs 263 grams). In addition, CNBC notes the Pixel Fold will last “for 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in a low power mode.” That’s similar to what other Pixel phones are quoted for, so we’ll have to get our hands on the device to see how much stamina it truly has.

Other than that, the report goes over a few leaks we’ve seen in the past pertaining to the Pixel Fold, including its 5.8-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch foldable screen. The processor will be a Tensor G2 (just like the Pixel), while the retail price is expected to hit $1,799. To sweeten the deal, CNBC says that Google plans to offer a free Pixel Watch to those who preorder the device, which is a nice incentive.

Previous reports suggest the foldable will include 12GB of RAM, a triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging. Preorders are set to open on May 10th (the day it’s unveiled), then go on sale June 27th.