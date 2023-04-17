Google’s Pixel 7A and Pixel Fold are reportedly right around the corner

Google is gonna have a big 2023 when it comes to hardware, and it’s kicking things off with the Pixel 7A and Pixel Fold. According to new reports, both devices are apparently right around the corner, and we’re even getting a glimpse at their respective prices.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 7A in “Sea.” | Credit: MySmartPrice and OnLeaks

Max Weinbach at 9to5Google reports that the Pixel 7A, Google’s next budget smartphone, will cost $499. That’s a $50 increase over the excellent Pixel 6A from last year, but the added features and upgraded specs should make up for that pretty easily. Not only will it be getting the same Tensor G2 processor found in the flagship Pixel 7 series, but it’s also getting an upgraded 64MP main camera and 13MP ultra-wide, wireless charging, and a 90Hz refresh rate for the 6.1-inch display. That’s in addition to a glass and aluminum design, a 4,500mAh battery, a fingerprint reader, and UFS 3.1 storage.

All of that would make the Pixel 7a quite a steal, even though it’s going up a bit in price. It would also make the $599 Pixel 7 seem like a bit of a ripoff, if we’re being honest, since you’ll get so much of the same experience on the 7A.

As for when you’ll be able to buy a Pixel 7A, Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech says the device will be available starting May 10th, right after I/O 2023 ends. It’ll launch in a few different colors including Charcoal, Snow, Sea (a light blue), and Coral (probably pink and, reportedly, a Google Store exclusive).

9to5Google also says the Pixel 6A will remain in Google’s lineup, but it’s unclear how much it’ll cost.

The rumored Google Pixel Fold, as depicted in some shiny renders. | Credit: FrontPageTech

Then there’s the Pixel Fold, which is my most-anticipated phone of the year (at least so far). The device has leaked into oblivion over the past few years, and now, we’re finally getting a clear answer as to when you can go out and buy one.

Google Pixel Fold



Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy April 17, 2023

Jon Prosser says the phone will be announced on May 10th during I/O, with preorders opening at the Google Store the same day. Carriers and other retailers will open preorders on May 30th, with general availability landing a month later on June 27th. The device will reportedly cost $1,799 which is the same price as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Without a doubt, this phone will be under a microscope for a lot of people, particularly because it’s Google’s first attempt at a folding phone. It’s going to check a lot of boxes right off the bat, with a 5.8-inch cover screen and 7.7-inch folding screen, Tensor-branded processor, a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and Google’s excellent Pixel software. However, the market is still young, and for Google to roll the dice like this is a big deal.

Luckily for both the Pixel Fold and 7A, it looks like we don’t have much longer to wait before we know whether they’re any good.