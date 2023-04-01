Asus and Acronym want to sell you an ROG Flow Z13 that you can wear

Asus and German fashion juggernaut Acronym have partnered for a new version of the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet–one that you can wear, to be exact.

The collaboration, which blends Acronym’s signature streetwear aesthetics with Asus’ spec-hungry power-user prowess, resulted in a tablet that’s as unorthodox as one would think. The ROG Flow Z13, once seen as nothing more than a black rectangle loaded with powerful specs, has been given an intricate, custom-machined aluminum case that looks far more rigid and durable than the original model. It comes with a series of loops to which you attach a harness so you can wear the computer as an accessory, and yes, it’ll make you look like you’ve traveled a thousand years from a dystopian future.

The design was co-developed by Phil Saunders, an industrial designer and feature film concept artist best known for creating Iron Man’s suit in the Marvel franchise. Working with Rod Chon, a creative director based in Los Angeles and a frequent collaborator with Acronym co-founder Errolson Hugh, the Z13 received quite a makeover, one that stretches from the tablet itself to the detachable keyboard which–to round off its oddness–replaces the alphabet with Acronym’s custom alphabet.

“The design idea of the RMTO2 seeks to make a new proposition. We’re trying to reimagine how users interact with the world around them, together with their machine, and do things in a new way,” said Hugh in a statement. “We chose to partner with Republic of Gamers [ROG] because it has a completely open-minded approach. Its engineers were willing to go into unknown territory, and they had the know-how and the competence to deliver those ideas.”

Yeah, it’s a pretty weird gadget.

Asus is still equipping the machine with beefy specs. The 13.4-inch display gets a 2560×1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and support for G-Sync. Under the hood, there’s a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage. A variety of ports surround the device, and there’s a 56WHr battery to power it all (which will undoubtedly last no more than four hours on a charge before dying).

Priced at $2,499.99, the ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 doesn’t come cheap, but I guess that’s to be expected for a dystopian tablet designed by the same guy who made Iron Man’s armor. If you’re crazy enough to buy it, it’ll go on sale this Monday, April 3rd on Asus’ website.

(If you want to check out a review of device, head over to The Verge where Monica Chin spent some time with it.)