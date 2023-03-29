Apple will unveil iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 on June 5th

Apple has announced the dates for its annual WWDC developers conference: June 5th to the 9th. The company confirmed the news in a press release, which also confirms that the keynote–taking place on June 5th–will be virtual like it has been for the past few years, while a select few developers will get a chance to watch it at Apple Park accompanied by journalists and members of Apple’s staff. While there’s no confirmed start time for the keynote, it’s likely to be 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET like it has been in the past.

Every year at WWDC, we get a peak at the next versions of Apple’s operating systems, and this year is expected to be no different. We’ll likely see iOS 17 take center stage, with a majority of the improvements being bug fixes with some nice-to-have features blended in (at least according to rumors). We’ll also get a glimpse at iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Obviously, the big question is whether Apple will unveil its mixed reality headset, which has been rumored for years and widely expected to debut at this year’s WWDC.

The headset, which Bloomberg says was recently shown off to Apple’s top 100 employees ahead of its unveiling, is said to cost about $3,000 and serve more as a launching point for Apple’s VR efforts instead of a widely-adopted consumer device. It’ll run some specialized OS and offer an array of functions like other VR and AR headsets, although we’re all assuming Apple will have some sort of advanced technical edge over the competition, and it’s not clear what that might be.

Is it the top view of a headset? Is it half an eye ball? Does it represent Apple's rainbow arches at Apple Park? You decide.