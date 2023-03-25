Sketchy leak says OnePlus foldable will feature periscope camera and 4,800mAh battery

OnePlus confirmed last month that it will be releasing a folding phone in the third quarter of this year, and a new rumor–that’s admittedly a bit sketchy–claims to shed light on the device and its features.

Twitter user @ShishirShelke1, who has been credited as an Oppo device tipster in the past, has shared details on the upcoming OnePlus Fold, including the design, camera system, display, and battery size. According to the leaker, the device will be “thin and light” with a large internal display. It’s not clear how big that screen will be, nor is it clear how thin and light the design will wind up being.

On the back, the device will sport a triple camera system with a 50MP IMX890 main lens, an ultra-wide camera, and a periscope telephoto lens which will significantly expand the device’s zoom capabilities. It’ll continue carrying the Hasselblad brand and use Oppo’s MariSilicon X neural processing unit for advanced image processing. Meanwhile, the selfie camera will be a 32MP OV32C sensor.

At least one of the displays with be a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED (I only say that because the tweet doesn’t mention the cover or internal), and the battery will be 4,800mAh in size. The leaker also shared a homemade sketch of what the OnePlus Fold could look like, based on expectations from a user on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

— Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) March 25, 2023

Is any of this accurate? Honestly, I have no idea. We’ve heard next to nothing about the first OnePlus-branded folding phone, beyond the fact it’ll be released in the third quarter of 2023. I also haven’t heard many credible leaks from @ShishirShelke1, unlike other leakers such as @OnLeaks and Evan Blass.

That means anyone reading this article should take the leak I just shared with a huge grain of salt; if these specs wind up not being true, don’t be surprised.

At this point, we’ll have to wait and see if any other leaks can corroborate them. As we inch closer to the device’s launch later this summer, expect plenty of revealing reports on the device.