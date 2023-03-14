Google’s upcoming Pixel Fold sets June launch date, according to leak

My most anticipated phone of the year, the Pixel Fold from Google, is launching this June. That’s according to 9to5Google who, in a report, say that they’ve seen retail listings which confirm a mid-June launch for the new foldable. It’s Google’s very first entry into the world of foldables, serving as a first-hand look at what the company believes a folding smartphone should look and act like. It’s also the result of years of leaks, rumors, and speculation, so it’s nice to hear that it has a proper shipping date, even if it’s a leaked one.

But that’s not all. WinFuture, another famed leaked in the tech world, has surfaced some extra details on the Pixel Fold that coincide with what 9to5Google is reporting. The device will reportedly come with either 256GB or 512GB of storage, colors are expected to be called “Carbon” (a.k.a dark gray) and “Porcelain” (some type of white, I assume), and three case colors will also be offered: “Haze Midtone,” “Porcelain,” and “Sky.”

Previous leaks suggest the Pixel Fold will come with a 5.79-inch cover display that’s a lot wider than the 6.2-inch cover screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung. Inside, there will be a 7.69-inch folding display with a wider aspect ratio, giving you landscape orientation the second you open the device. Under the hood, Google is rumored to include a Tensor G2 chip, 12GB of RAM, and mmWave 5G support. Triple cameras are expected to live on the back, although their specs are very unclear.

We don’t have any word on pricing just yet, but I imagine that’ll leak out ahead of time if history is any indication.

In addition to the Pixel Fold, WinFuture also mentioned the Pixel 7a, which will likely launch around the same time in June. The device, which was just leaked in real-life images yesterday, will come with 128GB of storage and ship in a new “Jade” color alongside a gray variant. Case colors are expected to be “Jade,” “Arctic Blue,” “Carbon,” and “Cotton White.” Previous reports say the device will sport a 6.1-inch 90Hz display, Tensor G2, 8GB of RAM, dual 12MP cameras, and some form of IP rating.

Given their June ship dates, it seems safe to assume that both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a will debut at Google I/O this May. And you better believe I’ll try my hardest to be there in-person to check them out.