Apple’s iPhone 14 and 14 Plus now come in yellow

Just as rumors predicted, Apple has introduced a new version of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus that comes with a yellow finish. In the company’s press renders, the color way looks pretty nice, with a more premium accent than the yellow that graced the iPhone 11 a few years ago. Unfortunately, for those hoping for a yellow iPhone 14 Pro, you’re out of luck as Apple isn’t shipping one.

Beyond the new finish, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus remain the same devices as before. You still get 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch notched OLED displays, A15 Bionic processors, dual rear cameras, MagSafe, stereo speakers, and long battery life. They’re also priced the same as before, with the 14 starting at $799 while the 14 Plus starts at $899.

In addition to the new springtime color for the iPhone, Apple is also introducing new silicon cases and Apple Watch bands with some cheerful colors for the season. The new cases are available for the entire iPhone 14 line – including the Pros – and come in Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris. Meanwhile, the colors vary across the Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, and Hermès band lines, with finishes such as Sprout Green and Bright Orange.

The yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus go on sale Tuesday, March 14th. Preorders open this Friday at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT.