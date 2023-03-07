Home
Google confirms I/O 2023 will be held on May 10th in Mountain View

The conference will showcase Android 14, AI, and - potentially - a foldable Pixel phone.

Max Buondonno
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s annual developer conference, I/O, is taking place once again this May. Revealed through a playful puzzle (as is tradition), the exact date is May 10th, and the conference will be hosted in-person at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. It seems like this year’s show will be similar to last year’s, where only a limited amount of developers were allowed to attend the in-person portion.

I/O serves as a sneak peak into Google’s latest developments across its various platforms, whether that be search, the smart home, TVs, wearables, and Android. We also – occasionally – get hardware announcements, and this year, we’re expecting to hear about the upcoming Pixel Tablet and mysterious Pixel Fold (a.k.a. my most anticipated phone of the year).

Of course, with all of the AI chatbot talk in the tech world nowadays, Google will likely also bring its new Bard system and its capabilities. It’s unclear what else the company could have up its sleeve when it comes to AI, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for any hints leading up to the keynote.

See also

As is the case with every I/O keynote, there will be a livestream for the general public to enjoy which I’ll share once I have a link. In the meantime, I’ll be going through Google’s PR team to try and convince them to let me cover it in person. Wish me luck.

