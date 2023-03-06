Apple likes to refresh products like the iPhone and Apple Watch every spring with new cases, bands, and – sometimes – new colors. This year, it looks like the iPhone 14 will be getting a very seasonal yellow color option, according to a report by Mac Otakara.

According to the Japanese blog, the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will get the new yellow finish, while it’s currently unclear which new finish the iPhone 14 Pro series could get, if it gets one at all.

Both 9to5Mac and MacRumors, two of the most credible tech publications on the web today, have reported that their sources say Apple is hosting briefings for journalists this week to show them the new color option. Usually, briefings for new products and new product launches happen in the same week, so if these meetings are indeed taking place, you can expect an announcement of some kind in just a few days.

Apple Is expected to release 2 new colors for the spring collection of iPhone 14 leather cases pic.twitter.com/3xd09MUd7c March 5, 2023

In addition, new images suggest Apple will be adding two new colors to its lineup of leather cases for the iPhone 14 series: Deep Violet and Golden Brown. Both were available for previous iPhones, but for some reason never made it to the iPhone 14 line.

One more thing: while there haven’t been any leaks or reports, it’s likely Apple will also release new Apple Watch bands alongside the yellow iPhone 14 and new case options. Expect to see a lot of bright, pastel-like band colors in both silicon and nylon flavors, if history is any indication.