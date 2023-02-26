Lenovo updates ThinkPad X13 series with thinner bezels and 13th-gen Intel processors

Lenovo has announced updated versions of its ThinkPad X13 laptops at MWC 2023. The new machines don’t offer a complete redesign or any major display upgrades. Instead, they stick with modest spec bumps and slimmer bezels to create a slightly smaller footprint.

How much smaller, you ask? A few millimeters. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 measured 305.8mm x 217.56mm x 18.1mm, while the X13 Gen 4 measures 301.7mm x 214.8mm x 15.95mm. It’s also slightly lighter at 2.51lbs compared to 2.6lbs. Meanwhile, the new X13 Gen 4 is a tiny bit smaller than the Gen 3 (we’re talking fractions of millimeter here), while it’s slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor (again, a difference of fractions of a millimeter and pound). The display is the same 13.3-inch 16:10 size as before, now with an optional 2.8K OLED panel with Dolby Vision (at least on the regular X13).

Under the hood, the new X13 and X13 Yoga get an update to Intel’s 13th-generation processors, up to a Core i7. You can also configure them with AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series processors if that’s more your speed. Either way, both machines get up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

There’s no discrete graphics option here, just integrated Iris Xe or Radeon 700M graphics. You still get dual fair-field microphones and user-facing Dolby Audio speakers like before, and you’ll find plenty of ports around both machines including twin Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Wi-Fi 6E is available on both machines, while the regular X13 is also available with LTE connectivity.

Beyond that, you’re looking at very standard ThinkPads here, complete with comfortable keyboards, TrackPoints, and privacy shutters for their webcams. I checked them out at a briefing in New York City a couple of weeks ago, and they instantly felt familiar because of how few changes were made. I liked the slimmer bezels since they help give them a slightly updated look, but there wasn’t much to fond over beyond that.

Lenovo’s updated ThinkPad T16 Gen 2.

Lenovo is also refreshing its ThinkPad T series – now consisting of the T14 Gen 4, T16 Gen 2, and T14s Gen 4 – with Intel’s latest 13th-generation processors, a new 5MP camera with Infrared, and an optional 2.8K OLED display. The ThinkPad L series – featuring the L13 Gen 4, L13 Yoga Gen 4, L14 Gen 4, and L15 Gen 4 – gets the same processor bump, a new low-light display option for increased battery efficiency, and twice the max storage capacity (2TB over 1TB). Finally, there’s the business-oriented ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and all-new ThinkPad E16, which come with Intel’s 13th-generation chips or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, up to 40GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage, big batteries, and 16:10 displays.

Pricing and availability for all of these new ThinkPads can be found below. I’ve also got a breakdown of the new ThinkPad Z series which you can read here.