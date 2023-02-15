Oppo’s Find N2 Flip seems really impressive

Oppo held an event in London today where it gave a proper introduction to the Find N2 Flip, the company’s first direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. The device was initially teased back in December when the Find N2 was unveiled.

There’s no pricing information for the device just yet, but we do know one thing: it’s getting a global release. That’s a pretty big deal since it means the flipping phone landscape will get increased competition outside of China, a rarity in these early days of the foldable smartphone revolution. Granted, the U.S. isn’t one of the global markets getting the phone, but it’ll at least be easier to import.

The Find N2 Flip follows the same formula as the Z Flip 4, Motorola Razr, and Huawei P50 Pocket in which it has a clamshell form factor, folding vertically instead of horizontally. The outside of the device has a couple of cameras (a 50MP primary and an 8MP ultra-wide) with a large 3.26-inch display. That display dwarfs the one on the Z Flip 4, which is only 1.9-inches. It’s a lot taller and gives you more room to interact with things like notifications, widgets, and even a few apps without having to open it up.

Speaking of opening it up, the hinge uses a teardrop design that keeps the display folded flatter than other flip phones, while the hinge itself is rated for 400,000 opens and closes. That’s twice the amount of the Z Flip 4. It can also bend 45-110 degrees so you can prop it up and watch video hands-free. The IP rating is slightly worse, though, at IPX4 versus IPX8 on the Galaxy.

The inner display is 6.8-inches, AMOLED, 1080p, and 120Hz. It’s covered in an ultra-thin “glass” like the Flip 4, and it can get up to 1,600 nits bright (compared to 1,200 nits on Samsung’s phone). Under the hood, you’ll find a Dimensity 9000+ processor which, at least according to some early reviews like Sam Byford’s for Multicore, is able to keep up with the latest and greatest from Qualcomm. It’s paired with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM with up to 512GB of storage.

The cameras seem to be fairly average, but you’re paying for a flipping phone more than anything else. Oppo includes its MariSilicon X photo processor that helps to improve the quality of the images each camera captures, and you can fold the display half way to use it like a modern-day video recorder. ColorOS has also been optimized for the flexible form factor with split-screen features and other multitasking features.

There’s a 4,300mAh battery which is notably bigger than the 3,700mAh battery in the Flip 4. It also comes with 44W fast charging, but there’s no wireless charging.

Overall, the Find N2 Flip seems really promising. Sure, it’ll have a long way to go before it can have the success of Samsung’s Z Flip 4, but at least it’s a generally solid option in the flip phone market. It’s a sector of the folding phone industry that’s becoming more popular each year, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Oppo-branded device fairs among consumers.