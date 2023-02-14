Geekbench 6 arrives with enhanced testing for modern devices

I use Geekbench pretty regularly to benchmark new smartphones I’m testing, and it’s getting a pretty big cross-platform update. Primate Labs, the company behind the app, has introduced Geekbench 6 which introduces a swath of new under-the-hood testing methods that are better equipped to accurately test modern internals. The last time Geekbench received a major upgrade like this was in 2019 with the launch of Geekbench 5, so it’s due time for a massive overhaul.

Luckily, that’s just what we’re getting. Geekbench 6 includes tests that simulate more accurate workloads for modern devices, such as AI object recognition and machine learning tasks. There are also tests like blurring backgrounds in video calls, image filters in social media apps, object tagging and removal in photos, and analyzing and processing text using scripting languages.

Tests involving photo and document handling have also been tweaked with larger images, PDFs, and HTML workloads. Geekbench’s GPU simulations are also more taxing and produce scores that can be compared to other scores generated with Geekbench 6 more accurately. In addition, the CPU score has been adjusted to better represent chips with both performance and efficiency cores, which will come in handy for those testing Apple’s M1 and M2 chipsets.

Running Geekbench 6 will feel a lot slower than older versions of the service, given the amount of extra tests it’s conducting during the process. I ran a couple of tests on an iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it definitely took longer to produce scores than it usually does (not by much, but it was at least an extra two to three minutes). For those curious, here are the results of those two tests.

Geekbench 6 is available to download now for every platform it’s supported on, such as macOS, Windows, Android, iOS, and Linux. The standard version is available for free to all non-commercial users, while those who need Geekbench 6 Pro will have to pay $99.