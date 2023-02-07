NewsPhonesReviews

OnePlus 11 review: Extremely solid, a little boring [Video]

The OnePlus 11 is a great flagship smartphone for $699 with a big AMOLED screen and great cameras, but should you buy it?

It’s OnePlus 11 launch day. I’m typing this from a pretty comfortable chair in New York City where OnePlus is hosting a small watch party for the keynote which is being broadcast live from New Delhi. However, as is the case with many device launches, I already know everything about the phone because I was sent one to review ahead of time.

My full review is live on CNN Underscored, as well as my review of the new $179 OnePlus Buds Pro 2. For Matridox, I decided to do a quick video in my hotel room going over my review and detailing a few thoughts. Because it’s a review, I also dropped a review card below so you can get a better idea of how good the OnePlus 11 is.

Enjoy!

A photo of the green OnePlus 11.
OnePlus 11
Extremely solid, a little boring
The OnePlus 11 checks a lot of boxes for what you'd expect from a flagship Android phone in 2023, but with poor software and no wireless charging, some might look toward Samsung or Google for their smartphone needs.
Design
8
Display
8.5
Performance
7.5
Cameras
7.5
Software
6
Battery
9
Extras
7
Pros
Beautiful screen
Incredibly long battery life
Nice cameras
Fast 80W charging
Cons
OxygenOS sucks
No wireless charging
Screen refresh rate isn't consistent
7.6
