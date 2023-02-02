Samsung’s Galaxy Book3 Ultra wants to be your new workstation

Samsung wants to prove it can play in the same ballpark as laptops like Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. During its Unpacked event, the company unveiled its new Galaxy Book3 Ultra, a new take on the traditionally consumer-oriented Galaxy Book with a large AMOLED display, powerful specs, and a high price tag of $2,199. It launches on February 22.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra looks like any other Galaxy Book thanks to its sleek design and high-quality aluminum build. The biggest thing that sets this laptop apart from the rest of the lineup is the large 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is gonna give you incredibly rich colors and contrast. It features a 16:10 aspect ratio which makes it slightly taller than normal 16:9 screens, and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s only equipped with 400 nits of brightness, though, so it might be tough to see in direct sunlight. In addition, it’s equipped with VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications.

Under the hood, you can configure the laptop with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, these specs should prove to handle just about anything you throw at them, whether it be intense video editing or heavy multitasking. Battery life will be the biggest concern with these power-hungry internals given the somewhat small 76Wh cell, but if you sit near a charger for most of your day, you’ll probably be fine.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra runs Windows 11, and Samsung worked with Microsoft to develop a handful of tools that integrate your Galaxy smartphone with the laptop. You can use your keyboard and mouse to control both your laptop and smartphone, automatically transfer photos you’ve taken on your phone right to your laptop, copy and paste things between your devices, sync all of your passwords using Samsung Pass, and even continue browsing web pages from your phone on your PC. It’s all very Apple-esque in its approach, and it’ll undoubtedly come in handy for any Galaxy smartphone user.

Samsung also includes a new quad speaker system for better clarity and richer bass, “Studio quality” dual microphones, AI Noise Canceling to reduce background noise, and Studio Mode which automatically improves the quality of your webcam when in video chats.

While it’s certainly not cheap, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra seems like a solid Windows 11 workstation. I’ll be curious to see how reviewers like it once they get their hands on it.