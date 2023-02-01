Liveblog: Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra event

Today is Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, which means it’s time for some Samsung news. The company is hosting its first in-person Galaxy Unpacked event since February 2020, and it looks like it’s gonna be a big show. We’re expecting the new Galaxy S23 series to be announced, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its massive 200MP camera. In addition, there’s also talk of new Galaxy Books in the form of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.
We’ll know it all when Samsung takes the stage at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. I couldn’t make it in-person this time around, but I am covering it remotely with a hot cup of coffee from my desk in the sunroom of my home, overlooking the snow-covered trees of New Jersey.
My liveblog for the event can be found below, and if you want to tune in for yourself, I’ve embedded the livestream at the top.
Specs for the new Galaxy Books!
Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which is their most powerful laptop yet. It has an AMOLED 120Hz glass display, up to an Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce graphics, seamless integration with your smartphone, and more.
The 200MP camera on the S23 Ultra definitely sounds like it's gonna be pulling a lot of weight to improve your photos. It flips between how many pixels it combines into one larger pixel depending on the lighting, and you can shoot massive 200MP photos if you want.
They're showing some of the footage from the S23 Ultra, and it all looks pretty good.
Holy crap, Samsung got Ridley Scott to film a movie with the S23 Ultra.
The big takeaway I already have from this event is that green is very *in* right now.
Up first: Galaxy S23 series!
