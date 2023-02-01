Liveblog: Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra event

Today is Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, which means it’s time for some Samsung news. The company is hosting its first in-person Galaxy Unpacked event since February 2020, and it looks like it’s gonna be a big show. We’re expecting the new Galaxy S23 series to be announced, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its massive 200MP camera. In addition, there’s also talk of new Galaxy Books in the form of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.

We’ll know it all when Samsung takes the stage at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. I couldn’t make it in-person this time around, but I am covering it remotely with a hot cup of coffee from my desk in the sunroom of my home, overlooking the snow-covered trees of New Jersey.

My liveblog for the event can be found below, and if you want to tune in for yourself, I’ve embedded the livestream at the top.