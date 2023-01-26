Video: Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness review

Fossil unveiled its new Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness smartwatch at CES 2023, and it’s one of the most interesting hybrid smartwatches I’ve ever used. In this video, I’m going over what I like, what I don’t, and how it signals a new trend in the market for a greater focus on hybrids.
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness
Pros
Beautiful design
Two week battery life
Compatible with Android and iOS
Lots of useful features
Cons
E-ink screen is slow and hard to read in dim lighting
Only one size available
Amazon Alexa feels half-baked
7.5
