CES 2023 Media Day liveblog: Must-see announcements and quirky commentary

It’s Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, which means I’m in Las Vegas covering CES 2023. It’s also Media Day, also known as the day you walk around Mandalay Bay mindlessly and try to figure out where each company is hosting its press conference. (What I’m saying is there are way too many ball rooms in this place.)

Anyway, I wanted to give you a peak inside the world of Media Day, and I thought a liveblog could be a great way to do it.

I’m blogging all day long in between sips of coffee and longer, more detailed articles about CES. Enjoy! (Please excuse the typos – I’m not sure there’s enough coffee to keep me fueled all day long.)